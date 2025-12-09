Here are some ideas for the New Year that may lift your spirits. Grow some of your own vegetables, even some salad leaves in a pot on the windowsill will bring you joy. Leave the car at home for shorter journeys, try walking or cycling or catching the bus instead. Cook some fresh vegetables, just a simple tasty soup will warm your heart. Spend less time on your screen, engage more with friends and family in person. Join a charity or volunteer for a few hours in a charity shop, what a great way to make friends. Read a book, a few pages a day can keep the blues at bay, and the library is free. Take something to a repair café, we have them in Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, New Quay and St Dogmaels to name just a few.