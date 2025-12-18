Given this It’s easy to see why one commentator has suggested that Mary could be seen as a radical advocate for social justice. Jesus certainly displayed great concern for the poor and the marginalised which is why Christians have also shown such an interest in the issues of justice, poverty and peace over the years. The Jesus revolution needs to continue too given the inequality and injustice that still scar our world. God’s people must not avert their eyes and treat politics as something ‘dirty’ but do everything they can to make the world a better place.