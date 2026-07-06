Isn’t it time we told windfarm developers to go and blow for now? The Welsh countryside is being turned into a powerhouse for the rest of the UK and it seems as if the nation has lost control of its ability to make careful and strategic long-term decisions.
This publication believes that, right now, there are simply too many farms being planned across our countryside - modern day carbunkles on the Cambrian mountains, scarring the Eryri region, turning our skyline into an ugly skyscape that detracts wholly from our natural beauty.
It’s one reason why, for example, councillors in Powys from across the political spectrum are trying to press pause on windfarm developments in the county.
Councillors there want the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government to live up to manifesto pledges by placing a moratorium on new wind farms while a New Energy Strategy is developed.
The unprecedented scale of the proposed onshore turbines and magnitude of the developments is such that, individually and collectively they would change, and arguably harm the landscape of Powys and the rest of Wales for present and future generations. The projects will significantly impact on the lives and businesses of those resident in the area, and those who wish to visit, with no evidential benefit to our dispersed rural communities.
In opposition, Rhun ap Iorwerth campaigned against industrial-scale renewable developments in his own constituency for fear of the impact it would have on valuable farming land. Now in government, he needs to act accordingly to protect prime agricultural land.
The current planning framework is fundamentally flawed. Future Wales 2040 creates an assumption in favour of industrial-scale solar farms and windfarm developments across great swathes of rural Wales, putting productive farmland at risk.
There a growing anger that our communities are being ignored, that we’re not being listened too, and that our local councils are unwilling to prevent these developments.
That’s hardly surprising given that local government pension funds are tied up in green energy companies - those who plan and build these monoliths.
If windfarms are to be built, place them offshore, not on our mountains, not in our backyards, not on the landscapes vital to our economy and tourism.
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