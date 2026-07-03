When you become old and inform, who’s going to look after you? And how?
No, this isn’t a rhetorical question. It’s actually one of the utmost seriousness. And you need to be concerned.
According to the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, the reality of many older people’s experiences of social care in Wales is falling short of the ambitions set out in policy and legislation - and that has a very direct impact on people’s wellbeing, quality of life and independence.
Fact is, according to Rhian Bowen-Davies, Wales has a ‘fragmented’ system often characterised by poor communication, delays and a lack of coordination, which leaves individuals and their loved ones facing significant responsibilities and pressures, often under very challenging circumstances.
The commissioner’s findings are based on experiences shared by 268 individuals from across Wales – older people receiving social care, as well as family and friends who in many cases provide significant amounts of unpaid care and other support.
In other words, the system is broken.
The commissioner wants to see decisive action across a number of key areas that would improve people’s experiences and the quality of care and support provided without the need for significant reform of social care, something that, while important in the long term, will take a considerable amount of time.
And yes, this publication wants to see decision action too.
“Social care plays a crucial role in the lives of tens of thousands of older people across Wales, offering invaluable support that should enable individuals to live safely and independently, and have the best possible quality of life,” she says. “But issues and concerns about social care are frequently raised with me – both through my Advice and Assistance Service and at community engagement events – which indicate that in many cases people’s experiences seem to be falling short of what they might expect based on the policy and legislation we have here in Wales.”
It’s a patchwork of policies. It’s a patchwork of local authorities.
No one can doubt the dedication of most staff working in the field.
For families, who act as unpaid carers, there is little formal support and getting assistance if a bureaucratic nightmare.
Let’s get the system fixed.
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