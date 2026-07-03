“Social care plays a crucial role in the lives of tens of thousands of older people across Wales, offering invaluable support that should enable individuals to live safely and independently, and have the best possible quality of life,” she says. “But issues and concerns about social care are frequently raised with me – both through my Advice and Assistance Service and at community engagement events – which indicate that in many cases people’s experiences seem to be falling short of what they might expect based on the policy and legislation we have here in Wales.”