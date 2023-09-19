Now I know it was a small sample and it’s been argued that its methodology and the presentation of the survey’s findings are far from robust but, accurate or not, this survey is a useful reminder that Christians can easily forget that they are supposed to be different. Jesus stressed this in the Sermon on the Mount when He told His followers that they were to be ‘the salt of the earth’ and ‘the light of the world’. A former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II hit the nail on the head when he pointed out that Christians need to be different if they are to influence the society in which they live.