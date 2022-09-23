Compare shabby Aberystwyth with Aberaeron’s paint job

What is our problem, and what we should apologise for, is the dilapidated condition of the town. ‘Needs a bit of work’, the polite YouTube observation. And looking up at dour-toned and peeling paintwork, particularly around Darkgate Street and Pier Street, walls streaked with fossilised gull crap, there is an undeniable skip-like appearance to Aberystwyth. Large organisations such as Starbucks, Tui, and sadly even ‘Party of Wales’ Plaid Cymru let us all down by not properly maintaining the filthy facades of their properties when surely, they have the required resources.