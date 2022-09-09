Concerns over future of Canolfan Padarn

Editor,

As a retired member of staff and a volunteer at Canolfan Padarn, the day centre for adults with learning disabilities in Llanbadarn, I am extremely concerned that the new Social Services Through Age Wellbeing Strategy does not appear to include the use of this valuable, purpose-built resource centre.

Canolfan Padarn has been closed since the start of the pandemic, resulting in service users and staff spending many hours in council buses and public buildings or wandering around town instead of enjoying their usual activities. Their chosen group activities involved gardening, cooking, art, woodwork, music enjoyment, dancing, indoor games, chopping firewood, soft room relaxation and exercise. They were also able to have personal care in a safe, secluded environment, but now they have to use public disabled toilets.

Canolfan Padarn has been a wonderful resource since the 1970s for the 60 plus service users, and the staff have been fully active in maintaining a strong vibrant community for the benefit of all who attend. Many have moved on to have a more independent and work-based life. It is a unique and valuable place that will be sorely missed if not reopened.

That’s a decision that the council will come to regret.

Lesley Wheatley,

Llanbadarn Fawr

