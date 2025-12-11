I’m very much aware that the Christmas story can seem a bit far-fetched. Take ‘angels’ for example. Can we really believe they exist? There’s a lot of evidence to suggest they do. There is the well-known phenomenon called “The Angel of Mons” and there’s Chrissie Chapman’s wonderful testimony too. You can read it in her book “The Night the Angels Came”. When Chapman moved to Burundi in 1990 to open a maternity clinic and dispensary in a rural area of the country, she had no idea that the country would descend into a bitter civil war. When it began, she was living in a rural location on top of a mountain in a healing centre with her adopted children and the health staff. One night when she and the mission director were praying amidst the fighting, she says they saw dozens of angels standing on top of the walls of the healing centre, and she never feared for her life again.