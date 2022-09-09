Deadly flaws in our ambulance service
Wednesday 14th September 2022 4:00 pm
Welsh Ambulance Service (Cambrian News )
Editor,
There is something seriously lacking in our ambulance service when a patient has to wait more than two hours for an ambulance (Tywyn man dies during agonising wait for ambulance, Cambrian News, 17 August).
Mr Richard Saddington’s symptoms should have given him priority over others. There needs to be an alert built in to take note of a persons age and, most of all, symptoms of heart problems.
This poor man’s family had to watch while he waited for help. Knowing he might have been saved if the ambulance was on time is terrible. The idea that heart patients aren’t given priority is tantamount to neglect.
The ambulance service must give this serious thought and put these patients first. Always.
Jean Miles,
Harlech
