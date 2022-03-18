Disputes the dictionary definition of ‘detritus’
Friday 25th March 2022 11:16 am
Ukrainian refugees feeing their homeland (Adam Gray/SWNS )
Editor,
I totally agree that we should be helping the Ukrainian people but to describe them as “this flood of human detritus” (Helping Ukrainians in their darkest hour, Cambrian News, 10 March) is unbelievably insulting.
What on earth were you thinking of.
Please tell me this was a mistake and retract the statement.
Jean Mence, Llandysul
