Sitting up, holding breath, another dreadful cry chills my soul. Never do nothing, I remind myself. But where is the unholy quarrel? In the street, a room next door, or in the building opposite? Slowly forming an action plan, I anticipate the next scream. I will look from the window, I conclude — might need to go outside — ring the police perhaps — never do nothing. Another scream. And then another. Suddenly identifiable as the ear-splitting wailing of a clearly irritated insomniac herring gull. It is 2am. The bird population don’t normally make such a distressing din at this time of night. I take my overdue breath, roll over, fall back to sleep.