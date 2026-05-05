Attitudes towards anybody seen as not belonging here range from derogatory comments to outright violence. They are stoked by the likes of Farage and Robinson but what are the origins? Why do ‘we’ feel we are or ought to be better than ‘them’? Within the UK there are similar divisions relating to class. Inequalities are deeply embedded. It matters where you live, what kind of job you do, what school you attend and which university your degree is from. Lucky the child that’s brought up in a leafy suburb, whose parents can afford to send them to a lovely private school because dad is a stockbroker, enhancing their child’s chances to get into Oxbridge or a Red Brick university which improves their chances of getting a well-paid job.