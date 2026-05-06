Now that may sound fairly innocuous, but I can see why there are those who would find it offensive and react against it. Take the phrase ‘one and only Son’ for example. This stresses that Jesus was divine and in so doing tells us quite bluntly that if we want to know the answers to life, the universe and everything we must accept the teaching of Jesus because He was God incarnate. We may not understand everything He said of course, and we may find somethings difficult to accept but it tells us we have to come to terms with the fact that in the final analysis we have to trust the teaching of that remarkable man from Nazareth.