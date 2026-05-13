The scale of Labour’s defeat is hard to believe. Alun Davies, who should have been one of Labour’s safest MSs, lost his seat in Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni to Plaid Cymru and Reform UK, who won three seats each. Eluned Morgan would only have remained in office if Ceredigion Penfro had ten seats, or if 4,153 more people had voted Labour in the constituency. They were demoted to fourth place in seven constituencies, including Caerdydd Penarth, which should also have been safe. They didn’t manage to finish higher than fourth place anywhere north of Sir Gaerfyrddin.