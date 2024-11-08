Earlier this week, staff at the three sites, Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Aberystwyth, Ynyslas near Borth, and Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau, were told by email that they were at risk of redundancy. While the agency itself said that there are no confirmed dates for the closures, the Cambrian News has been told from our reliable sources that they will theoretically close in a month.