For euthanasia to take place six criteria have to be fulfilled. Firstly, the wish has to come from the patient to their own GP. Any whiff of discussion/pressure from family or friends and the road to euthanasia is closed. Secondly, the unbearable suffering has to be such that there’s no end in sight, meaning that nothing medically can be done to cure or ease the illness, or no medication can lessen the suffering. This is based upon the patient’s own experience. Thirdly, the patient needs to have all the information and the GP needs to be sure the patient fully understands. Fourthly, there has to be no other reasonable solution. The GP has to discuss the alternatives but the patient doesn’t have to try all these. Fifthly, the GP has to consult an independent doctor who needs to visit the patient and judge that the GP has stuck to the considerably strict rules. Lastly, the GP has to carry out the euthanasia – or give the medicine should the patient wish to take it themselves – according to these very strict rules. Long prison sentences loom for those doctors who break the law.