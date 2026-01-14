Staunch supporters of Plaid Cymru must be thinking that a month of Sundays has all come at once given that the latest Wales-wide poll shows the nationalist party has surged ahead in polling for this year’s Senedd election. According to the YouGov poll for ITV and Cardiff University, Plaid has opened up a 14 per cent lead over Reform UK.
Labour support is languishing on 10 per cent, a figure that will likely see First Minister Eluned Morgan fail to gain a seat in May.
While the election is a little over four months away, the poll shows Rhun ap Iorwerth's party, increasing its projected vote share from 30 per cent to 37 per cent from September 2025, with Reform UK dropping from 29 per cent to 23 per cent.
The poll picks up on the result from the Caerphilly byelection that saw Plaid see off a stiff challenge from Reform.
This publication, however, wonders indeed if the fall in Reform support from last year's crest should be surprising?
The last thing this nation needs is a right-wing populist party where few if any, of Reform's policies hold weight in Wales and its devolved power. Reform has scant respect for social services or an NHS that offers universal free health care. How would an American pay-as-you-go system work in Wales, and the only boats coming to Welsh shores in numbers are from Rosslare or Dublin.
But the poll should also serve warning to Plaid that it is vulnerable, particular when it comes to the environment. The Green Party is polling in third place at 13 per cent, Labour support is at its lowest ever point at 10 per cent - the same level as the Conservatives.
With the Senedd expanding from 60 to 96 members at May’s elections, modelling predicts that the vote shares would translate to Plaid Cymru winning 45 seats - four short of an overall majority.
That figure, however, would be well ahead of any other party, with Reform UK projected to take 23 seats, the Greens winning 11 seats, Labour winning eight and the Conservatives on six.
But be aware: Plaid has shown itself unable to run Ceredigion. How would it run Cardiff?
