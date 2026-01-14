The visible farmers’ protests against this tax may have had an impact, but perhaps more importantly has been the very persistent lobbying work put in by the NFU (including NFU Cymru), FUW and others. I know just how hard the whole NFU team have worked and the leadership has been exemplary. Of course this has taken a huge amount of time and effort with costs to match. That is also true for individual farming families, and the anxiety has driven a few to consider suicide. What sort of Government inflicts that on decent hardworking people? A lot of money has been spent on legal and accountancy advice, and that includes money from Farming Connect (taxpayers). Following the U-turn, that money has effectively been wasted.