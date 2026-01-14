I detest the way that generations are pitched against each other though. Pensioners did pay mortgages for decades, as well as taxes and National Insurance, they’ve worked hard and often still support their children and grandchildren financially or through providing child care. They also do lots of volunteering, much of it in caring capacities. Their mortgages may be zero and they may be sitting on an asset worth half a million but, when they bought their house in the 60s or 70s, and paid a mere few thousand for it, they bought it as a home, a place to live and bring up children, not an investment.