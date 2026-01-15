But whether we believe that or not we can’t avoid the startling fact that Paul tells us that the day is coming when every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus is Lord of all. Now that was a very risky thing to say in imperial Rome during the 50’s and 60’s. Everyone was expected to recognise Caesar as Lord, and they were very much aware that he had the military power to prove it. Paul couldn’t say it though and he encouraged the church to acknowledge Jesus as their Lord whatever the pressures and the dangers that came with that confession.