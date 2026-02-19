For me it has meant getting involved with a charity that seeks to expose the evils of modern slavery whereas for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor I would suggest it should prompt him to reveal all he knows about the Epstein affair. It will vary for each one of us of us but above all, as a Christian, I believe it means acknowledging Jesus as Lord and being willing to tell others that He can give us a new start in life, however badly we might have messed up.