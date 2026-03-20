There is an image painted during the Crimean War that portrays Florence Nightingale, the Lady of the Lamp, tending to badly wounded soldiers as they lay in dank and dark conditions. It is that portrait then that springs to mind on reading the latest report of Baroness Hallett into the Covid 19 pandemic: Specifically that the NHS service in Wales was on the brink of collapse and was held together only be remarkable courage of the incredible staff who kept it functioning.