I believe the church has been given this responsibility too which is why I was pleased to come across a recent article that highlighted the importance of ‘Just War Theory’, the doctrine of military ethics that aims to ensure that a war is morally justifiable by posing searching questions such as ‘Is this conflict in pursuit of a just cause and as a last resort? Is it being pursued in a just way, seeking to minimise non-combatant casualties, and avoiding unnecessary collateral damage? And will it result in a just peace?’ I wonder how Mr Trump would respond to those questions and whether anyone has thought of posing them.