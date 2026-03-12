SO, what do you think? Is Sir Keir Starmer a thoughtful leader or just a pale reflection of Winston Churchill? The last couple of weeks have proved a testing time for the Prime Minister, given Mr Trump’s reaction to his decision about the use of British bases during ‘Operation Epic Fury’.
We’re in a fast-moving situation too, and that makes it difficult to comment on all that is happening. But when I saw reports that some US troops had been told that the war with Iran is all part of God’s plan, and the beginning of the battle of Armageddon that will precede the return of Christ, I knew I had to say something.
But before I reflect on ‘the end of the world’ I must begin by telling you that I found Mr Trump’s negative comments about the Prime Minister extremely disappointing. I would not have expected any American President to speak as he did. I thought he would treat Britain as an ally not a submissive partner and as such would be valued as a critical friend.
We all need friends, especially friends who can give us supportive but challenging feedback. No one gets it right all the time, and as a result we should all be humble enough to receive correction. The prophets exercised this role in ancient Israel because they were not afraid to speak truth to power.
I believe the church has been given this responsibility too which is why I was pleased to come across a recent article that highlighted the importance of ‘Just War Theory’, the doctrine of military ethics that aims to ensure that a war is morally justifiable by posing searching questions such as ‘Is this conflict in pursuit of a just cause and as a last resort? Is it being pursued in a just way, seeking to minimise non-combatant casualties, and avoiding unnecessary collateral damage? And will it result in a just peace?’ I wonder how Mr Trump would respond to those questions and whether anyone has thought of posing them.
As for the battle of Armageddon, the New Testament does indeed talk of a final battle between God and the forces of evil, but I think it is important to note that the sword that Jesus uses comes from His mouth. In other words, He won’t need fighter jets or ballistic missiles, He will simply speak the truth.
The Biblical imagery found in the Book of Revelation is not easy to understand of course, but its message is crystal clear: history has a terminal point. The day is coming when goodness and love will emerge as the ultimate winners. God has set the date but we can’t predict it because it will come without warning. Jesus put it this way ‘I am coming like a thief! Blessed is the one who stays awake’, and this calls for preparation not speculation.
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