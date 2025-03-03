If Natural Resources Wales has its way, all three visitor centres will so close, putting dedicated staff out of work and exposing highly sensitive areas of our environment to unregulated and unmanaged exposure.
Simply put, NRW are turning their back on their remit to look after our natural environment, our wildlife and our sensitive seashores, hills and forests. The agency is indulging in an act of deliberate and wonton natural vandalism. It is shamefully destroying the efforts of all who have cared for our most sensitive areas.
It is the work of an agency management who belong in the same crass class of Trump-inspired environment destroyers.
Staff at the three sites, Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Aberystwyth, Ynyslas and Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau have been treated despicably by the agency, right from when the closures were first mooted 15 months ago, mass emailed that they were at risk of redundancy.
Since then, agency management have wilfully misled members of the Senedd, engaging in nose-stretching exercises to convince Cardiff Bay that those who would be affected by the closures were retail staff, not dedicated stewards and environmental wardens of the lands they attend.
That campaign too is Trumpian in its nature: It could not be further from the truth.
Right now, for example, ringed plovers have just returned to the seascape at Ynyslas. The species is on the red list of endangered birds and their population has declined across the UK across the past decade.
Because of these plovers, the Ynyslas site and the Dyfi estuary is designated as a site of special scientific interest. The Wildlife and Country Act of 1981 also protects them.
But NRW? It flies in the face of its legal mandate.
There will be no staff at Ynyslas to protect the ringer plover nests, nobody to educate visitors about keeping away from the area, no one to protect them.
NRW are helping to kill off this rare species.
We should expect much more from our agencies charged with saving our environment.
We should expect more too from those we elect to the Senedd. This shameful charade has to stop.