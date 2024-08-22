This publication is angry. And we believe you should be too.
In these pages and online, we carry a story that should sicken every right-minded person in Wales, and will certainly anger every farmer or keeper of livestock.
Even if you are a dog owner, you need to be moved and ready to support changing the law on livestock worrying.
Farmers work darned hard, raising their crops and tending to the livestock. It’s not so much a job of work, more of a dedication to duty.
So when sheep are set upon and ripped to shreds by dogs hunting in packs - even acting alone, it matters not - that is enough to bring tears to the eyes of many.
Pity the farmers who face their injured animals, bloodied, limbs and bodies shredded, or ripped to pieces in moments of horror we cannot imagine.
So when the dogs are caught and their owners face charges, you would expect heavy fines and the dogs to be put down. Humanely. Not like the sheep they destroyed.
Not so. Which is why we are angered and moved to act. And hope you are too.
Four dogs destroy 30 sheep and the owner receives a £75 fine. That is not justice. It is an insult to every farmer.
There is a Bill currently before the House of Lords that would greatly increase penalties. We need to see that brought before the Commons and become law. As a matter of urgency
And we will campaign for that to happen.