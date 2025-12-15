Another Christmas is done and dusted and it is time to look forward. 2026 is going to be a big year for Wales and arguably the United Kingdom as a whole. The potential for a real shock isn’t far away. With a fascist dictator on the rampage in Eastern Europe, we are just one misstep away from descending into wider conflict. Given our current Government, God help us if that came to pass. Whilst praying it doesn’t, let’s focus on matters closer to home.