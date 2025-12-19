SOME stories linger long in the memory and can prompt us to become better people. Take Tony (not his real name) for example. I met Tony many years ago and went on to learn that he had overheard his parents talking about the cost of the uniform and equipment he would need if he were to win a place in grammar school. As a result of this he decided he should fail his 11 plus. I found that a heart-warming story because it showed me how caring he was even when he was still a young child.
Tony has much to teach us as we prepare to enter another year. His selfless example is a timely reminder that our words can have a very powerful impact on other peoples’ lives, not least when we are communicating via social media.
The apostle Paul clearly understood this even though he lived in a pre-digital age. We can see it in a letter he wrote to his friends in Ephesus. ‘Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths’ he said, ‘but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs’. Interestingly the Greek word translated ‘unwholesome’ was used of rotten fruit!
Words of encouragement can certainly build people up. Joyce Huggett highlights this in her Foreword to Derek Wood’s super book The Barnabas Factor. She tells the story of how her clerical husband was re-energised over a busy Christmas period by a few simple words of affirmation from a member of his congregation who called to see him. Three sentences of encouragement she writes ‘were better than a tonic’. That story makes me wonder how much of an impact we could have in 2026 if we offered three sentences of encouragement to someone every day.
We can do it anywhere of course and I would suggest that the best way to encourage someone is to let them know that God is always there to help us. It may be one short sentence, but it can have the most amazing effect. I was reminded of this over the Christmas period when I remembered my old friend called Danny (again not his real name), the only person I know who has ever come to faith in a toilet!
Let me explain. Danny was a chronic alcoholic who had reached the point where he actually enjoyed rolling around in the gutter. But a young lad working in his office kept telling him that if he wanted to beat his addiction, he should ask Jesus to help him. Danny did just that and as a result ended up a pastor and an evangelist.
‘Care and share’ may not be the most original of maxims but it’s a reminder that words can - and do - change lives for better or for worse. A Happy New Year to you all and thank you for taking the time to read these words. I really appreciate it.
