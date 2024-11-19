Not for the first time this year, farmers are angry. And when farmers get angry, we need to sit up and listen.
That cup of tea you’re drinking as your read this? Try it without milk. Or bread. Or butter.
Let’s remember that these hard working men and women who toil the land, tend to flocks and herds, fields and farms, do so over long hours, on land that has mostly passed from generation to generation. And their reward for their hard word can be a pittance.
Who else would work seven days a week, all year round, in every weather, from dawn to dusk and often beyond, depending on the demands of the animals in their care, for incomes that, when expenses are paid, amounts to below-average salary if everything goes right.
But right now, and not for the first time this year either, farmers and their way of life is under assault.
For months, the Labour Government in Wales seemed determined to limit farmers’ ability to make a living from their land, with Cardiff Bay wanting to set aside 10 per cent of holdings for trees and forestry, another 10 per cent for rewilding. Thankfully those proposals have been kicked into the long grass. And there they should stay.
It took weeks of demonstrations and farm fury for that campaign to succeed.
Now, the Labour Government at Westminster wants to limit the ability of farming families to pass holdings from one generation to the next, by imposing inheritance taxes on the disposal and transfer of those lands after death. The Government’s figures say that only the top 500 farm earners will be affected by the proposal.
But not for the first time, how that number has been assessed has been challenged. The number, the farmers and their unions say, is far greater. That’s why our farming community is angry.
Last week, farmers took their heavy machinery to blockade the Welsh Labour gathering in Llandudno. Then UK farmers took their case to Whitehall and Downing Street. (There hasn’t been a muck spreader there since Boris Johnson left.)
Farmers need our support.