It’s not often we get to blow our own trumpet at Cambrian News. But on this occasion, the praise is coming from our peers across print, web, radio and television who honoured your weekly paper for the quality of its journalism.
Yes, we scored a hat-trick of prizes as the Wales Media Awards for 2025 were handed out in Cardiff. Cambrian News was named Weekly Newspaper of the Year with its reporter Debbie Luxon taking home the News Writer of the Year and the overall Journalist of the Year awards.
Judges described the three awards as a triumph for weekly journalism at a time when the whole industry is facing significant challenges.
We face those challenges too - but we refuse to go gentle into that night.
We believe that local authorities be held to account; that they be questioned over their decisions; that they do not have the right to spend public money as if it is their own.
We believe that mid and west Wales deserves its fair share of resources. That means better trains and more often; decent hospitals; proper staffing levels; and services for all provided here - not hours away over the worst roads in Wales.
We believe that you, the people of mid and west Wales, deserve to be treated better, deserve more than the crumbs that are left over when the populated areas of Wales - the M4 and A55 corridors along with the border - get first dibs on the public purse.
We report the news without fear or favour. We won’t be intimidated by persons, bodies or companies.
We believe that opinions matter and that all voices should be heard. And if we don’t think what is being said - or done - is reasonable and makes sense to the people of the region, we will be the first to say so.
Yes, we face challenges. We know that the media landscape is changing. But we won’t settle for indifference or news that isn’t worth risking our hard-won reputation for. Your Cambrian News has content that is generated in Wales.
These awards are an industry recognition of what we do well. But your weekly support is far more valuable.
Thank you.
