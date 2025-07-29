The other positive news is regarding Ceredigion County Council’s plans for the university site in Lampeter. Last November I wrote the following about proposed changes in 6th form education, “Horticulture is likely to be of more importance in the future. Next to farming, horticulture will offer huge employment opportunities and should thrive in our rural counties. Yet, there is nowhere here where it’s taught.” The latest announcement from Ceredigion states, “Following a series of discussions between the Council and the University, exciting plans are being developed to deliver post-16 vocational education on the campus, with particular emphasis on skills-based courses critical to the rural economy of Wales, such as agriculture, horticulture, gastronomy and construction.” This is good news for Ceredigion and for Lampeter but mostly for young people in our county. That is if provision isn’t lost in Aberystwyth and Cardigan!