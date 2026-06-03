There has been a negative effect of this too. Now, when in many restaurants I actually get asked if I have coeliac disease or simply an intolerance to gluten. If I say coeliac, I may get warned that they cannot promise me that my meal will in fact be free from gluten. There are several restaurants in west Wales that won’t be visited by me any longer. Their attitude put me off. In one, the chef waved wildly with his arms round the kitchen to show me how busy he was and simply had no time for a customer like me. I felt like a pariah. In another one I sarcastically asked them if they accidentally contaminate vegan food with meat. They didn’t get it. They’ve too lost me as a customer. My daughter, coeliac as well, and I went on holiday last year and we were asked to pay an extra Є40 each for them to cater for our diets, only to be served nothing while all other guests were tucking into massive chunks of cake. I complained and got our money back. I would rather they had used the Є40 to buy us some cake too.