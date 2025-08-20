“Society” refers to a group of people who share a common culture, live in a defined territory, and are united by social structures and institutions. It's a complex system of relationships, norms, and interactions that shape how individuals behave and interact.
That’s not original; it’s how Google AI defines it, but I think it’s a good definition that will make sense to most of us. Here in rural Wales, we are fortunate to enjoy a good functioning society. But that isn’t the case all over the country, and perhaps we need to be careful not to take it for granted.
Whilst the way we interact with each other can be dictated by the institutions of law and order, for society to really work the vast majority of us must willingly follow “social mores”. Those are the unwritten rules and standards which govern our attitudes, speech, writing and behaviour.
I could never claim that as a child growing up sixty odd years ago, my behaviour was perfect. I was just another naughty boy! But I think we were governed by a sense of right and wrong, a clear idea of the line between naughty and bad, a respect for our elders and especially for authority figures.
Maybe that was driven by a strong (but declining) Christian tradition? Maybe by the shadow of World War? Maybe by an expectation of conformity backed up by more intolerant law (for example homosexuality was only partially legalised in 1967)?
Perhaps this is all nostalgic rambling, harking back to a golden age that never was. I don’t think so; it seems to me that we are in danger of society breaking down altogether. And figuring out how to prevent that in our multi ethnic, multi coloured, multi-cultural, multi (or no) faith and multi gender society is a real challenge.
So we need to find some easy things that the vast majority of people can sign up to; actually because about 98.5% of human beings are decent people, most of us won’t have to think too hard about it. Rights are the opposite side of a coin to responsibility. Demands for inclusivity must respect legitimate anxiety. Diversity is fine, but we’re not all on that journey, and nor do we have to be.
Let’s start simple.
Litter: why, just why? Its pure bloody lazy and shows a total disrespect to others, and the environment. Once upon a time Llanilar was the best kept village in Wales. Now it’s one of the “sweet spots” where the takeaway has been eaten and the packaging goes out of the window. And no doubt the same people suffer with “anxiety” about the environment or watch the Six Nations anthems all dewy eyed about their beautiful homeland.
Dissent towards referees: not acceptable because the message is that disrespect is good. It isn’t, so first time penalty and marched back ten yards (like it used to be in rugby) and second time off. And this should apply especially to the highly paid “role models” in professional football.
Shop lifting: what on earth is going on here? When a shop keeper in North Wales put a sign up calling shop lifters “scumbags” he got a visit from the police, not to investigate the theft from his shop, but to caution him about his sign; in case it caused offence to the criminals. Or publicising photos of the scumbags might breach GDPR rules and infringe their rights. Get real guys!
Recognising our responsibilities when exercising our right to protest: being horrified by what’s going in Gaza is fine. Calling for mass ethnic cleansing or even genocide isn’t fine. End of.
Its time for decent people to deliver a better society and for politicians to ensure that the law is (and is seen to be) on the side of the sociable majority.
