If I had a pound coin for every time someone told me what party Cambrian News and the Tenby Observer does or does not support, I’d be retired and sipping on those drinks that come with little umbrellas with both my mobile phones at the bottom of the pool.
Let me put this straight: We don’t support one party over another. We don’t oppose one party over another.
But what we are very clear is that we stand up for the people of mid and west Wales, and we oppose any party or policy that, in our measured opinion, is not working in the best interest of this region and all who live there.
We are not party political - but we are party to a good scrap. And we, with the best news team in Wales producing the best newspaper in the country – according to our peers at the annual Welsh Media Awards – will call anyone out.
We like a good fight. Or more correctly, we like to fight for the good of all.
That’s why, for instance, both the Cambrian News and Tenby Observer have called out Mabon ap Gwynfor for his sudden silence over the future of full services at Hywel Dda University Health Board.
You’ve likely been living under a stone if you don’t know that health services across west Wales are in a state of chaos, and given that the catchment area for Hywel Dda covers Wales anywhere south of Porthmadog all the way to Pembrokeshire, it’s the most critical issue facing people who live here.
Week in, week out, for several years before the Senedd election – actually, pretty much since Mabon was a town councillor and became an MS in 2021 – he was never shy in saying what was wrong with our health services and what needed to be done to make things right.
Mabon knew how to work the system and was media savvy - always having the right quote for the right occasion, making sure he was cutting ribbons or shaking hands and sipping tea at meetings and community gatherings.
If there was a meeting, Mabon was there. And if there was a soundbite needed, Mabon’s lips moved.
Trouble is, since he became the Minister for Health in the new Plaid Cymru Government, we’re all left wondering if there was really any sincerity to those words. My father, God rest his soul, has an expression: ‘as sincere as a hooker’s kiss’. And that expression is on my mind when it comes to Mabon’s sudden silence now when it comes to the future of Hywel Dda.
When the good folks campaigning from Tenby to Tywyn were campaigning to keep services and fight the cost cuts imposed by Labour, Mabon was there – flying the flag, campaigning for the cause, arm-in-arm with the protesters.
Arm-in-arm now? No.
Now, it’s strictly hands off.
A soundbite? Campaigners would bite their finger off to know what he’s thinking.
Instead of Mabon-speak, we’re getting doublespeak and gobbledygook. But mostly, just silence. A lot of silence.
So, yes, a lot of people who gave Mabon their support – precisely because he was in their corner – would now like to corner him and ask just what the heck is happening with stroke services for a start.
God knows Mabon made enough of a deal about how his father had to be treated all the way down in Glangwilli.
Mabon’s lips moved then and the sounds that came out were that he was one of us, he knew the challenges we face.
Tell us Mabon, was that a lie?
We were wrong to put our faith in you?
Were we misled?
Give us a reason to believe that you’re really a man of the people, not just another politician who says one thing for the sake of expediency?
Is it an illness? Are you genuinely ok?
Should we be really worried that there’s something going on?
Can you blink once for yes, twice for no?
All we want to know is what’s happening with the Hywel Dda plans now.
What we don’t want is a statement from Welsh Government officials saying that it’s up to Hywel Dda. See Mabon, we all knew that five months ago before the review into the services took place. Sure, back then, you were saying that Bronglais was the solution.
Now?
Radio silence.
Nothing. Nada. Zilch. Dim.
Dim Mabon.
I mean, we shouldn’t have to beg, should we? We all thought we were done with that when we all placed our belief in you.
Bore da Mabon?
Are you still with us?
If someone sees you, should we ask them to put a mirror under your nose to see if you’re still with us…
Mabon? Mabon! Mabonnnnnnnn…..
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