Letter to the Editor: Gwynedd council is proposing to reduce already limited car parking in Barmouth by introducing fixed site campervan parking on one of Barmouth’s seafront car-parks. There are to my knowledge several sites, from Barmouth to Harlech, already offering exactly the same amenity. These established businesses charge campervans to avail themselves of their industry leading facilities. The council I’m sure has good intentions but perhaps lacks local perspective on this matter. I’ve spoken to a mixture of residents, business owners and town councillors, and not yet found a single person who thinks it’s either a good idea or necessary as a facility in Barmouth. This specific car-park is hugely oversubscribed throughout the holiday season. The reduction of parking availability still further is a bad idea.