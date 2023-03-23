Letter to the Editor: Gwynedd council is proposing to reduce already limited car parking in Barmouth by introducing fixed site campervan parking on one of Barmouth’s seafront car-parks. There are to my knowledge several sites, from Barmouth to Harlech, already offering exactly the same amenity. These established businesses charge campervans to avail themselves of their industry leading facilities. The council I’m sure has good intentions but perhaps lacks local perspective on this matter. I’ve spoken to a mixture of residents, business owners and town councillors, and not yet found a single person who thinks it’s either a good idea or necessary as a facility in Barmouth. This specific car-park is hugely oversubscribed throughout the holiday season. The reduction of parking availability still further is a bad idea.
The nature of campervan holidaying is that the people are relatively self-sufficient. They have with them most things they need. Replacing cars full of eager day-trippers with campervans is a poor economic plan.
There is an alternative: at the northern end of Barmouth’s promenade is another car-park. This one is never full even on bank holidays. It’s ideal for the need of campervans. Quiet, with a great view.
They’ll possibly cite flooding as a contra-indicator of suitability but they’re referencing rare tidal storm events. The sort of events that are predicted and simple to avoid.
I live directly opposite the proposed new development and loathe campervans so obviously am biased personally.
This doesn’t mean I’m wrong.
Charles Allday,
Barmouth