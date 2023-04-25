Indeed, for many who live beyond our national borders, hearing Welsh being spoken by Prince Charles during his investiture as the Prince of Wales on 1 July 1969 was likely the first real indication that the native tongue of this nation was significant. Now, 54 years later, and with the formal Coronation of King Charles III about to take place next week, it’s certainly apt to ask just how far have we come in our collective attempts to promote the Welsh language.