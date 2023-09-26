If I ruled the world (imagine that) or was in a leadership position in one of the many social or medical agencies that intersect homelessness, urgent conversations would be the order of the day. No more patronising offers nor deaf instructions. Knowing better than to try to tell this irrepressible OAP what to do. No option to wash our hands of him. No longer someone else’s problem. My responsibility must be to prioritise, to listen, and successfully facilitate the man on the prom’s transition into safe permanent managed housing before another hard winter sets in. To treat and restore to good health. The alternative, and I hesitate to go there, is that one morning, one year, Aberystwyth will need to react (or ignore) finding this gentle pensioner dead on the prom. Imagine that.