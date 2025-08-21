A detail here is hard to resist, which is that, the week before the Terrorism Act amendment hit the Commons, the home secretary, with a large number of other women Labour MPs, took part in a photoshoot celebrating the suffragettes, who between 1912 and 1914 ran a bombing and arson campaign as part of their struggle for women’s right to vote. They posed proudly for pictures with suffragette-style sashes then, most of them, voted to classify as a terrorist organisation a movement which positions itself as opposing violence against people. Do they believe hypocrisy is not retrospective?