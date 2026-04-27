Small wonder then that Palestinians sought to break out of their open-air prison on 7 October 2023. And while it is undeniable that horrific war crimes were committed in that operation it is also undeniable that Israeli propaganda has lied about the atrocities. There were no babies burned alive. There were no women raped. The Israeli army was also guilty of killing its own civilians with tanks and helicopter. Above all there is no justification for anyone, Chris Samuel included, to pretend that the 7 October attack was "the real genocide", as though the subsequent Israeli slaughter of many tens of thousands of civilian adults and children by all manner of inhumane methods is a minor event in comparison to the Palestinian attack.