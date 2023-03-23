Letter to the Editor: The saga of the Llanbedr bypass is sadly a project that again has been put on the back burner. No amount of protests seem to get results, and it seems that there needs to be a tragedy before we can get results.
The bridge in Llanbedr is centuries old and could collapse anytime soon. If this bridge was anywhere else, seen as an essential crossing, it would have been replaced years ago.
If the bridge did collapse, hundreds would be cut off and essential services wouldn’t get through.
The people should get a date when this is addressed — and when the bypass should be completed by.
Jean Miles,
Harlech