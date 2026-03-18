The recent elections to Students’ Union committees around the UK are another demonstration of the woeful state of youth politics. Several candidates, with almost identical platforms, fighting a popularity contest among the small minority of students who even bother voting in these things. The sabbatical officers will serve a year or more, fully paid, and then have an easy route into the Students’ Union grift, or if they’re lucky their political party will snap them up and dump them in a safe seat somewhere.