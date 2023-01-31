He can’t understand why anyone would say that. What’s so odd about killing beautiful creatures you’re fond of? The clue seems to be in the fact that, according to Owen, more than 95 per cent of woodcock shot in Wales and south-west England are from abroad. They’re foreigners who just want to spend the winter here. That’s surely reassuring. I mean, these woodcock from the north must by now know the risks, so if they keep on coming over here when it gets a bit too chilly at home they’ve only themselves to blame if they go and get themselves blasted from the skies.