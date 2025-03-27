Next week, something like £36 billion of tax rises are going to wash across the UK economy, largely falling on businesses. And most of those businesses are deeply worried. Confidence to invest and hire has been holed below the waterline. On a per capita basis the economy is already shrinking, and whilst the OBR has halved its 2025 growth forecast from 2 to 1%, many economists believe that we will tip into recession. Inflation remains stubbornly above target and may very easily run away again. 10 year bond yields are higher now than after Liz Truss’ mini budget, which Ms Reeves loves to remind us “crashed the economy”.