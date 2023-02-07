Patrick is also right to highlight the possibility of nefarious motivations and the potential undemocratic consequences of increasing the number of elected members to the Senedd. If the answer is more MSs, probably best to revisit the question. And if such an increase intends to provide ‘jobs for the boys’, or attempts to benefit one particular political party, such expensive expansion should be resisted. Especially now. But in the longer term, we need not fear grand schemes for party entrenchment. We the people are fickle. In a heartbeat, established political parties all but disappear - I refer to the Liberal Democrats. New political ideas rapidly emerge and immediately control the agenda - I refer to UKIP. For we Brits are open to hearty and persuasive rhetoric. We like a fresh voice with an appealing new take. No party gets to lock themselves in, however much they might try. Study recent-history books, perhaps the next General Election, to be reminded that politicians who take our electorate for granted do so at their political peril.