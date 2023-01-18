According to the latest figures released by the Office of Road and Rail, the residents of mid Wales have failed to use train services across this region to the same extent as they did before the Covid-19 pandemic.
While usage across Great Britain picked up during 2021-21, the stations served by Transport for Wales trains along the Cambrian Line and on to Shrewsbury and Birmingham International Airport saw passenger levels down significantly before the coronavirus hit.
Aberystwyth remains this region’s busiest station, but some 40 per cent less used the TfW services there than before the pandemic. Only Dovey Junction — hardly a commuting hub — in Ceredigion, and Bangor in Gwynedd saw a rise in passenger numbers.
The ORR’s estimates of station usage are taken from the rail industry’s ticketing and revenue system, Lennon, with some local ticketing data. Adjustments are made to make the estimates as accurate as possible, the regulator said.
Llanbedr in Gwynedd saw the biggest drop of 78 per cent followed by Fairbourne, which is down by more than a half. The closest to returning to pre-pandemic levels was Harlech which is only 23 per cent below 2019-20 levels. Most other stations were between 35 and 50 per cent down.
Across the country, passenger numbers rebounded from a pandemic drop in 2020-21.
While the data is useful for planners, it should also serve to underscore the inconsistencies of service that remain on the TfW trains across mid Wales.
This publication has long highlighted the overcrowding that occurs when too many passengers are forced to use mostly two-carriage trains that are second-hand and modified units from rail franchises in the southeast of England.
While TfW has said it will introduce new rolling stock, the Cambrian Line will be the last section of railway to get the new trains.
Should we be surprised that passengers levels are still down on pre-pandemic levels? Hardly.
The trains are overcrowded and tickets overpriced. The train service is inconsistent, and the operator has long taken those who use the Cambrian Line as mugs.
And passengers have had enough.
That’s the real reason why numbers remain down.