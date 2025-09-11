There’s also a misconception that each base provides a localised service. We see this through comments suggesting ‘it’ll take you longer to get to us if you move’. This assumes we’re coming from a particular base. Wales Air Ambulance is not a regional service. We’re a scarce resource. Regardless of where we’re based, we go wherever we’re needed in Wales. Sometimes, we’ll travel from one incident straight to another. Our response times will always vary depending on where we’re coming from.