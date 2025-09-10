It is hard to remember how we lived without our mobile phones. Like them or loathe them they are an essential part of our lives. In turn, the basic infrastructure that allows connectivity can have a critical impact on emergency medical care. If someone suggests multiple new masts to overcome that problem, will we agree or object? No one wants the beautiful views to be spoilt, until perhaps it is them needing urgent care! If our road infrastructure had been modernised, things would be very different.