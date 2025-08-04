I will always be thankful for the two history teachers who taught me to think, to challenge and to respect other peoples’ opinions. It was a valuable lesson although it did get me into hot water during my first year at university. When I questioned something one of my lecturers said in a seminar he replied, “Are you daring to question me the greatest living modern historian?” There was no answer to that, at least not at the time. I was 18 and he had all the power. It’s familiar a story.