Bigot. Right wing fanatic. Fascist. Martyr. Freedom Fighter. Defender of the Truth. Just a few of the epithets that have been used to describe Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of the conservative youth activist group Turning Point USA who was brutally assassinated on September 10.
Charlie Kirk’s tragic death could well prove a defining moment in American history, and we wait to see how his divided nation will respond given the current cultural wars and constitutional right to bear arms. It’s certainly proving to be a highly successful recruiting sergeant for TPUSA if the reports of a massive surge in inquiries for new college chapters are true. It’s likely to continue too given his widow Erika’s declaration that she will make sure no one will ever forget her husband's name, and that it will become bolder, louder, and greater than ever.
They were clearly a remarkable couple and like her husband Erika appears to possess a genuine Christian faith. But that will bring its challenges both for her and every other Christian affected by this terrible tragedy, and I’ve met some here in Pembrokeshire. I’m hoping they will let Jesus shape their behaviour and not any anger they must be feeling as part of their grief process.
This will not prove easy though, given what we read in Matthew’s gospel: “You have heard the law that says, ‘Love your neighbour’ and hate your enemy. But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you! in that way, you will be acting as true children of your Father in heaven’. Luke adds a few more clauses ‘But to you who are willing to listen, I say, love your enemies! Do good to those who hate you. Bless those who curse you. Pray for those who hurt you’.
Viewed this way love is not so much a sentiment as a Christ-like response to evil behaviour, and it’s important to note that we are called to ‘love our enemies’ even when we have no guarantee that they will ever ask for forgiveness either from us or from God.
We can be sure of one thing: if they don’t ask for God’s forgiveness they will face His judgement. The apostle Paul found this promise extremely helpful as we can see from words he wrote to his friends in Rome: ‘Don't insist on getting even; that's not for you to do. “I’ll do the judging,” says God. “I'll take care of it.” (The Message Translation).
If Charlie Kirk was a genuine believer (and only God knows if he was) he is now in glory and, I would think, hoping that the people he has has inspired will leave justice to the courts and to God and get stuck into loving their fellow Americans of all political persuasions. This will be a huge challenge of course but not an impossible one. I know because I have seen two close friends rise to a similar one.
