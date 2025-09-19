This will not prove easy though, given what we read in Matthew’s gospel: “You have heard the law that says, ‘Love your neighbour’ and hate your enemy. But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you! in that way, you will be acting as true children of your Father in heaven’. Luke adds a few more clauses ‘But to you who are willing to listen, I say, love your enemies! Do good to those who hate you. Bless those who curse you. Pray for those who hurt you’.