Letter to the Editor: As a resident of Bryncrug and a regular user of the B4405 I think the proposed speed sign proposals for this stretch of road is using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.
I defy any driver to go more than 30mph round the Tal-y-llyn lake bends (Cambrian News, 1 February), unless they want to end up swimming back to shore.
Our local world class rally driver might manage it in his four-wheel-drive Toyota.
As for the rest of the road stretches, I agree restrictions need to be in place, but this would not stop the weekend boy racers.
The designated parking spot for the mobile speed camera wagon on the 30mph Abergynolwyn stretch should occasionally reposition to the straight sections mentioned in the report, and while they are at it, can they also park in the layby just outside Bryncrug by the Pont Dysynni on a weekend. It’s like a drag car track, seeing who can get from 30mph to over 70mph the quickest.
D Willis,
Bryncrug