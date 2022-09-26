Thank you, NHS in Aberystwyth

Letter to the Editor  
Thursday 6th October 2022
Editor: I would like to thank the NHS Aberystwyth, ambulance men Kevin Thomas and Rhys Gardner for their great, great help, and the doctors and nurse at the A&E department at Bronglais Hospital after I fell and hit my head in Aberystwyth town.

Rosa Evans,

Aberystwyth

